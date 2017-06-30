One man is injured after another man crashes car into home
Pasco Police and Fire responded to the vehicle collision near the intersection of 4th and Conoway Pl early Saturday morning in Kennewick. Kennewick police say the driver, Jarrod Mendenhall, allegedly failed to stop at a stop sign at an intersection before crashing into a duplex building with his car.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KVEW-TV Kennewick.
Add your comments below
Kennewick Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Klippert files emergency bill to stop West Rich...
|14 hr
|Rafael
|1
|Key evidence still being tested in November mur...
|May '17
|lrmhelper
|1
|Cops license to commit murder on our citizens (Mar '15)
|May '17
|AmberAlert
|9
|Chris L. Murphy
|May '17
|AmberAlert
|1
|Snap it
|Apr '17
|Stan
|1
|Review: Santiago Sunset Estates (Jan '13)
|Mar '17
|Anonymous
|5
|How do I get a Hazmat CDL job at Handford in Ri...
|Mar '17
|mmcandrew01
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kennewick Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC