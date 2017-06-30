One man is injured after another man ...

One man is injured after another man crashes car into home

Pasco Police and Fire responded to the vehicle collision near the intersection of 4th and Conoway Pl early Saturday morning in Kennewick. Kennewick police say the driver, Jarrod Mendenhall, allegedly failed to stop at a stop sign at an intersection before crashing into a duplex building with his car.

