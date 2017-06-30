New weight loss study: is smell tied ...

New weight loss study: is smell tied to weight gain?

An intriguing study out of UC Berkeley suggests having the ability to smell your food makes you gain more weight...at least, if you're a mouse. Two lab mice ate the exact same amount of food in a high-fat diet, but the one on the right had its sense of smell temporarily eliminated.

