More hot weather for Tri-Cities this week, month could be near normal
Zander Zackula, 12, climbs over the Aquaglide while his brother, Zane Zackula, 8, pulls on his leg as they race each other at the Pasco Memorial Pool on Wednesday. Highs are expected to be 102 Thursday and 103 Friday, according to the National Weather Service.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-cityherald.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kennewick Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chris L. Murphy
|Jul 4
|cancer
|2
|Cops license to commit murder on our citizens (Mar '15)
|Jul 4
|cancer
|12
|4 Gypsy Jokers club members arrested in Kennewi... (Apr '08)
|Jul 4
|cancer
|84
|Klippert files emergency bill to stop West Rich...
|Jul 1
|Rafael
|1
|Key evidence still being tested in November mur...
|May '17
|lrmhelper
|1
|Snap it
|Apr '17
|Stan
|1
|Review: Santiago Sunset Estates (Jan '13)
|Mar '17
|Anonymous
|5
Find what you want!
Search Kennewick Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC