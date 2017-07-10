Man sentenced to 6 years for duct-tap...

Man sentenced to 6 years for duct-taping victim during Kennewick home invasion

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jul 6 Read more: Tri-cityherald.com

A Kennewick man said he never meant to hurt an elderly widow when he ransacked the woman's home and left her duct-taped to a recliner. Eric A. Rosas, 21, choked up as he apologized for the Dec. 18 home invasion, telling Laura Dunbar, 73, that he wishes he could go back in time.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-cityherald.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kennewick Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Sam Girton Bail bondsman 21 hr Cotton Farmer 1
Chris L. Murphy Jul 4 cancer 2
Cops license to commit murder on our citizens (Mar '15) Jul 4 cancer 12
News 4 Gypsy Jokers club members arrested in Kennewi... (Apr '08) Jul 4 cancer 84
News Klippert files emergency bill to stop West Rich... Jul 1 Rafael 1
News Key evidence still being tested in November mur... May '17 lrmhelper 1
Snap it Apr '17 Stan 1
See all Kennewick Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kennewick Forum Now

Kennewick Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kennewick Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. American Idol
  4. North Korea
  5. Pakistan
 

Kennewick, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,873 • Total comments across all topics: 282,427,024

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC