Man sentenced to 6 years for duct-taping victim during Kennewick home invasion
A Kennewick man said he never meant to hurt an elderly widow when he ransacked the woman's home and left her duct-taped to a recliner. Eric A. Rosas, 21, choked up as he apologized for the Dec. 18 home invasion, telling Laura Dunbar, 73, that he wishes he could go back in time.
