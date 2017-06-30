Kennewick man, charged with shooting during family altercation, held on $200,000 bail
A Kennewick man remains in jail on $200,000 bail for allegedly trying to shoot the father of his granddaughter. Palmer turned himself in Friday evening, two days after police say he went to the South Washington Street home of relatives while armed with a gun.
