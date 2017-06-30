Kennewick man, charged with shooting ...

Kennewick man, charged with shooting during family altercation, held on $200,000 bail

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Tri-cityherald.com

A Kennewick man remains in jail on $200,000 bail for allegedly trying to shoot the father of his granddaughter. Palmer turned himself in Friday evening, two days after police say he went to the South Washington Street home of relatives while armed with a gun.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-cityherald.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kennewick Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Chris L. Murphy 2 hr cancer 2
Cops license to commit murder on our citizens (Mar '15) 2 hr cancer 12
News 4 Gypsy Jokers club members arrested in Kennewi... (Apr '08) 2 hr cancer 84
News Klippert files emergency bill to stop West Rich... Jul 1 Rafael 1
News Key evidence still being tested in November mur... May '17 lrmhelper 1
Snap it Apr '17 Stan 1
Review: Santiago Sunset Estates (Jan '13) Mar '17 Anonymous 5
See all Kennewick Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kennewick Forum Now

Kennewick Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kennewick Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Pakistan
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
 

Kennewick, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,990 • Total comments across all topics: 282,234,673

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC