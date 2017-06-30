Kennewick father, 8-year-old son home when car plows through front wall

A 27-year-old man was arrested early Saturday after his car plowed into a duplex that was occupied by a father and his 8-year-old boy. Jarrod S. Mendenhall was booked into the Benton County jail just before 4 a.m. on suspicion of felony vehicular assault and misdemeanor driving under the influence.

