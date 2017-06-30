Jehovah's Witness convention underway

The annual three-day Jehovah's Witness convention is being held today through Sunday in English and July 14-16 in Spanish at the Toyota Center in Kennewick. The convention program will feature 48 presentations, dozens of video segments and a three-part feature film exploring the theme "Don't give up!" For as little as 27 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video content from North Central Washington's primary news source.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Wenatchee World.