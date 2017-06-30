Jehovah's Witness convention underway

Jehovah's Witness convention underway

Next Story Prev Story
36 min ago Read more: Wenatchee World

The annual three-day Jehovah's Witness convention is being held today through Sunday in English and July 14-16 in Spanish at the Toyota Center in Kennewick. The convention program will feature 48 presentations, dozens of video segments and a three-part feature film exploring the theme "Don't give up!" For as little as 27 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video content from North Central Washington's primary news source.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Wenatchee World.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kennewick Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Chris L. Murphy Jul 4 cancer 2
Cops license to commit murder on our citizens (Mar '15) Jul 4 cancer 12
News 4 Gypsy Jokers club members arrested in Kennewi... (Apr '08) Jul 4 cancer 84
News Klippert files emergency bill to stop West Rich... Jul 1 Rafael 1
News Key evidence still being tested in November mur... May '17 lrmhelper 1
Snap it Apr '17 Stan 1
Review: Santiago Sunset Estates (Jan '13) Mar '17 Anonymous 5
See all Kennewick Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kennewick Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Warning for Benton County was issued at July 06 at 9:19PM PDT

Kennewick Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kennewick Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Earthquake
 

Kennewick, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,582 • Total comments across all topics: 282,296,833

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC