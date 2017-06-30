Jehovah's Witness convention underway
The annual three-day Jehovah's Witness convention is being held today through Sunday in English and July 14-16 in Spanish at the Toyota Center in Kennewick. The convention program will feature 48 presentations, dozens of video segments and a three-part feature film exploring the theme "Don't give up!" For as little as 27 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video content from North Central Washington's primary news source.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Wenatchee World.
Add your comments below
Kennewick Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chris L. Murphy
|Jul 4
|cancer
|2
|Cops license to commit murder on our citizens (Mar '15)
|Jul 4
|cancer
|12
|4 Gypsy Jokers club members arrested in Kennewi... (Apr '08)
|Jul 4
|cancer
|84
|Klippert files emergency bill to stop West Rich...
|Jul 1
|Rafael
|1
|Key evidence still being tested in November mur...
|May '17
|lrmhelper
|1
|Snap it
|Apr '17
|Stan
|1
|Review: Santiago Sunset Estates (Jan '13)
|Mar '17
|Anonymous
|5
Find what you want!
Search Kennewick Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC