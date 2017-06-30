If youa ve been out and about in the ...

If youa ve been out and about in the Tri-Cities, youa ve seen these artistsa work

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Tri-cityherald.com

Kennewick artist Carol Betker adjusts her painting Monday after hanging it for display at Tucannon Cellars. Betker is part of the Cyber Art 509 online artist cooperative exhibiting work at the Benton City venue.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-cityherald.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kennewick Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Chris L. Murphy Tue cancer 2
Cops license to commit murder on our citizens (Mar '15) Tue cancer 12
News 4 Gypsy Jokers club members arrested in Kennewi... (Apr '08) Tue cancer 84
News Klippert files emergency bill to stop West Rich... Jul 1 Rafael 1
News Key evidence still being tested in November mur... May '17 lrmhelper 1
Snap it Apr '17 Stan 1
Review: Santiago Sunset Estates (Jan '13) Mar '17 Anonymous 5
See all Kennewick Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kennewick Forum Now

Kennewick Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kennewick Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
 

Kennewick, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,140 • Total comments across all topics: 282,268,051

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC