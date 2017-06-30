If youa ve been out and about in the Tri-Cities, youa ve seen these artistsa work
Kennewick artist Carol Betker adjusts her painting Monday after hanging it for display at Tucannon Cellars. Betker is part of the Cyber Art 509 online artist cooperative exhibiting work at the Benton City venue.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-cityherald.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kennewick Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chris L. Murphy
|Tue
|cancer
|2
|Cops license to commit murder on our citizens (Mar '15)
|Tue
|cancer
|12
|4 Gypsy Jokers club members arrested in Kennewi... (Apr '08)
|Tue
|cancer
|84
|Klippert files emergency bill to stop West Rich...
|Jul 1
|Rafael
|1
|Key evidence still being tested in November mur...
|May '17
|lrmhelper
|1
|Snap it
|Apr '17
|Stan
|1
|Review: Santiago Sunset Estates (Jan '13)
|Mar '17
|Anonymous
|5
Find what you want!
Search Kennewick Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC