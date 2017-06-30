Get ready to rock with Columbia Basin Collegea s summer showcase
Adam Thiessen practically grew up on stage. The Kennewick man first started performing when he was a kid, and he's been in productions across the state.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-cityherald.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kennewick Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chris L. Murphy
|Jul 4
|cancer
|2
|Cops license to commit murder on our citizens (Mar '15)
|Jul 4
|cancer
|12
|4 Gypsy Jokers club members arrested in Kennewi... (Apr '08)
|Jul 4
|cancer
|84
|Klippert files emergency bill to stop West Rich...
|Jul 1
|Rafael
|1
|Key evidence still being tested in November mur...
|May '17
|lrmhelper
|1
|Snap it
|Apr '17
|Stan
|1
|Review: Santiago Sunset Estates (Jan '13)
|Mar '17
|Anonymous
|5
Find what you want!
Search Kennewick Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC