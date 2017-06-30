Fore! Disc golf course nears opening at Pascoa s a Big Crossa

Fore! Disc golf course nears opening ...

Fore! Disc golf course nears opening at Pasco

Just north of Interstate 182 and west of the Tri-Cities Airport sits 52 acres of scablands that long ago were designated for cross country runners and trail walkers. Last year, Pasco Parks & Recreation officials realized the area known as "Big Cross" is prime property for a new disc golf course.

