Ex-Kennewick teacher sentenced for ra...

Ex-Kennewick teacher sentenced for raping student, sending nude videos to boys - Thu, 06 Jul 2017...

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Spokesman-Review

A mother of two boys who received sexually explicit videos from a Kennewick teacher said she doesn't know how to protect her kids if they're not safe at school. The woman, facing Tonie Ann Reiboldt in court Wednesday, said the younger of the two boys "experienced something that he wasn't supposed to experience" when the teacher went beyond the pictures and videos and raped him.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kennewick Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Chris L. Murphy Tue cancer 2
Cops license to commit murder on our citizens (Mar '15) Tue cancer 12
News 4 Gypsy Jokers club members arrested in Kennewi... (Apr '08) Tue cancer 84
News Klippert files emergency bill to stop West Rich... Jul 1 Rafael 1
News Key evidence still being tested in November mur... May '17 lrmhelper 1
Snap it Apr '17 Stan 1
Review: Santiago Sunset Estates (Jan '13) Mar '17 Anonymous 5
See all Kennewick Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kennewick Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Weather Watch for Benton County was issued at July 06 at 9:59AM PDT

Kennewick Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kennewick Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Notre Dame
 

Kennewick, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,149 • Total comments across all topics: 282,278,653

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC