Ex-Kennewick teacher sentenced for raping student, sending nude videos to boys - Thu, 06 Jul 2017...
A mother of two boys who received sexually explicit videos from a Kennewick teacher said she doesn't know how to protect her kids if they're not safe at school. The woman, facing Tonie Ann Reiboldt in court Wednesday, said the younger of the two boys "experienced something that he wasn't supposed to experience" when the teacher went beyond the pictures and videos and raped him.
