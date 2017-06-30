Emergency repairs start Wednesday at ...

Emergency repairs start Wednesday at Ridgeline Drive

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Tri-cityherald.com

The city closed Ridgeline between Clodfelter and Clearwater at Badger Canyon in far western Kennewick late last week after it discovered that saturated soil had settled in trenches carrying water and sewer lines serving the area. The settling threatened pavement and created dangerous road conditions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-cityherald.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kennewick Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Chris L. Murphy Tue cancer 2
Cops license to commit murder on our citizens (Mar '15) Tue cancer 12
News 4 Gypsy Jokers club members arrested in Kennewi... (Apr '08) Tue cancer 84
News Klippert files emergency bill to stop West Rich... Jul 1 Rafael 1
News Key evidence still being tested in November mur... May '17 lrmhelper 1
Snap it Apr '17 Stan 1
Review: Santiago Sunset Estates (Jan '13) Mar '17 Anonymous 5
See all Kennewick Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kennewick Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Weather Watch for Benton County was issued at July 05 at 2:27PM PDT

Kennewick Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kennewick Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
 

Kennewick, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,701 • Total comments across all topics: 282,263,492

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC