DUI driver slams into duplex in Kenne...

DUI driver slams into duplex in Kennewick

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: KHQ-TV Spokane

Kennewick Police report a man was booked into Benton County Jail on charges of vehicular and DUI after he drove his car into the front room of a duplex early Saturday morning. The crash happened near the intersection of 4th and Conway Place around 3 a.m. Police and fire crews responded to the collision which was caused after the driver, identified as Jarrod Mendenhall, failed to stop for the stop sign at the T-intersection and drove into the duplex.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KHQ-TV Spokane.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kennewick Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Klippert files emergency bill to stop West Rich... Jul 1 Rafael 1
News Key evidence still being tested in November mur... May '17 lrmhelper 1
Cops license to commit murder on our citizens (Mar '15) May '17 AmberAlert 9
Chris L. Murphy May '17 AmberAlert 1
Snap it Apr '17 Stan 1
Review: Santiago Sunset Estates (Jan '13) Mar '17 Anonymous 5
How do I get a Hazmat CDL job at Handford in Ri... Mar '17 mmcandrew01 1
See all Kennewick Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kennewick Forum Now

Kennewick Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kennewick Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
 

Kennewick, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,613 • Total comments across all topics: 282,214,964

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC