DUI driver slams into duplex in Kennewick
Kennewick Police report a man was booked into Benton County Jail on charges of vehicular and DUI after he drove his car into the front room of a duplex early Saturday morning. The crash happened near the intersection of 4th and Conway Place around 3 a.m. Police and fire crews responded to the collision which was caused after the driver, identified as Jarrod Mendenhall, failed to stop for the stop sign at the T-intersection and drove into the duplex.
