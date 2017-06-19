Woman accused of child rape wanted by...

Woman accused of child rape wanted by Kennewick police

Read more: Tri-cityherald.com

Police began hunting for Samantha L.R. Small, 24, also known as Samantha Proffitt, after she failed to appear for a court hearing related to a charge of second-degree child rape, said Crime Stoppers of Tri-Cities. Small is 5-foot-3, 140 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

