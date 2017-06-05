Want to see Migos perform in Kennewick? Tickets are still available for June 8 show
It's not too late to get tickets for the Mini Summer Jam set for June 8 in Kennewick featuring some of today's hottest hip hop acts. Bonaphied Entertainment is presenting the show, with sponsors Social Webnet and The Bake Shop in Prosser.
