SUV causes $300,000 damage on Kennewick RV lot

The 72-year-old man apparently passed out and plowed through the back lot of Jakes Cafe off Highway 395 in Kennewick and right into the Blue Dog RV lot, damaging three camp trailers. The 72-year-old man apparently passed out and plowed through the back lot of Jakes Cafe off Highway 395 in Kennewick and right into the Blue Dog RV lot, damaging three camp trailers.

