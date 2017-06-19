Sheriffa s candidate plans Richland fundraiser

Ken Lattin, candidate for Benton Count Sheriff, plans a meet-the-candidate forum 6:30 to 9 p.m. Thursday at Bookwalter Winery, 894 Tulip Lane, Richland. Lattin is a sergeant in the Kennewick Police Department who is running against Jerry Hatcher, the former Benton County Undersheriff.

