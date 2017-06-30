Ridgeline Drive closed for repairs in...

Ridgeline Drive closed for repairs in west Kennewick

18 hrs ago

A section of Ridgeline Drive in the Badger Canyon area of western Kennewick closed Friday after fallout from Monday's harsh storm left pavement sagging over trenches carrying water and sewer lines. The city said Ridgeline Drive between Clearwater Avenue and Clodfelter Road will remain closed to all but local traffic associated with a church and a neighborhood until further notice.

Kennewick, WA

