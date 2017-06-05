Protection order denied for parents w...

Protection order denied for parents who questioned Kennewick educator's relationship with son

20 hrs ago

A Benton County judge on Friday refused to order a Kennewick teaching assistant to permanently avoid a 13-year-old boy. The boy's parents filed for an anti-harassment protection order in May, claiming the woman had developed too close of a relationship with the teen at Chinook Middle School.

