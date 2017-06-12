Police arrest suspect in connection w...

Police arrest suspect in connection with string of armed robberies

CITIES, Wash.- Police arrested 20-year old Juan Delatorre as a suspect in a string of armed robberies that happened in Kennewick, Pasco, and Sunnyside between June 8th and June 10th. Police said two convenience stores in Kennewick and two stores in Sunnyside were robbed in the early morning hours of June 8th.

