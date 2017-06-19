Northwest Food n Brew with Mike Gonza...

Northwest Food n Brew with Mike Gonzalez debuts Saturday on KAPP/KVEW

If you love getting a peak at great restaurants and breweries then tune into Northwest Food and Brew this Saturday on KAPP/KVEW! The show is hosted by Mike Gonzalez, Evening Anchor at KAPP/KVEW ABC. Gonzalez says he's excited about exploring restaurants and breweries from around the state.

