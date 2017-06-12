Mother testifies in trial of ex-boyfr...

Mother testifies in trial of ex-boyfriend accused of killing her child - Mon, 12 Jun 2017 PST

Before her 2-year-old daughter was beaten to death, Lovina Rainey found herself apologizing to the murder suspect, her ex-boyfriend, for involving him in a complicated drug deal. Rainey described the growing tensions that led to the death of her daughter, Adalynn Hoyt, on Monday while testifying against 32-year-old Jason Obermiller in Spokane County Superior Court.

