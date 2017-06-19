Manager files complaint against PNNL with DOE Office of Inspector General
PNNL manager Aleta Busselman makes a statement about the whistleblower complaint she filed with her attorney Jack Sheridan against the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory. Busselman is accusing the contractor operating the Richland lab of retaliation after she refused to change a report that blamed lab management for a $530,000 theft of government money.
