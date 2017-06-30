Man arrested in Kennewick after firin...

Man arrested in Kennewick after firing handgun during altercation

18 hrs ago

Ross Palmer, 51, turned himself in at 6:50 p.m. and was booked into the Benton County jail on suspicion of assault, police said. Palmer is accused of entering the family member's home at 5:30 p.m., armed with a handgun, and discharging it, police said.

