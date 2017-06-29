Making six figures? Dot.com says Spokane among the best places to...

Making six figures? Dot.com says Spok...

The city ranks fifth among the best places to live in the West for those earning $100,000, according to MagnifyMoney.com, a website that offers consumer reviews and comparisons of various financial products. Spokane is among five Washington communities ranked in the West's top 10, according to a survey of 381 major metros across the U.S., 66 of them in the West.

