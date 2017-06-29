Klippert files emergency bill to stop...

Klippert files emergency bill to stop West Richland pot shop

State Rep. Brad Klippert, R-Kennewick, filed an emergency bill Wednesday that could stop a cannabis shop from opening next to a West Richland preschool. The Washington Liquor and Cannabis Control Board approved a license for The Garden LLC, operating as Nirvana Cannabis Co., to open a retail shop in an unincorporated island of Benton County next to Kid Space Preschool and Early Learning Center, a private preschool in the city of West Richland.

