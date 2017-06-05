Kennewick woman accused ex of rape an...

Kennewick woman accused ex of rape and threats a " now shea s charged with lying

A Kennewick woman who twice had her ex-husband locked up on false claims of rape and threats to kill now has her own case for malicious prosecution. Christine M. Gillum, 46, faces one count of the rarely used felony charge for causing her ex's arrests, knowing he was innocent.

