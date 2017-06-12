Kennewick man threatens girlfriend, f...

Kennewick man threatens girlfriend, flees, then returns

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Tri-cityherald.com

Kennewick police used lights, sirens and a loudspeaker to try to get the attention of an assault suspect in a Rainier Place home. They finally entered the house early Wednesday and arrested him.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-cityherald.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kennewick Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Richland woman picked for NASA astronaut candid... Jun 8 Elise R Gingerich 1
News Key evidence still being tested in November mur... May '17 lrmhelper 1
Cops license to commit murder on our citizens (Mar '15) May '17 AmberAlert 9
Chris L. Murphy May '17 AmberAlert 1
Snap it Apr '17 Stan 1
Review: Santiago Sunset Estates (Jan '13) Mar '17 Anonymous 5
How do I get a Hazmat CDL job at Handford in Ri... Mar '17 mmcandrew01 1
See all Kennewick Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kennewick Forum Now

Kennewick Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kennewick Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. China
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. U.S. Open
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
 

Kennewick, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,968 • Total comments across all topics: 281,783,133

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC