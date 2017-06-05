Kennewick man jailed for heroin, marijuana after police dog searches car on I-5
Thursday morning an Oregon State Police trooper with a drug detection dog stopped a 2002 Mercedes on Interstate 5 in Cottage Grove. Cesar Martinez, 26, of Kennewick, the driver, was following too close and was driving while his license was suspended, according to the Oregon State Police.
