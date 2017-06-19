Kennewick man injured in Finley wreck

A Kennewick driver was hurt late Thursday when a truck pulled out in front of him on Highway 397 in Finley. Ryan D. Garrison, 38, was heading north on the highway, also called Chemical Drive, in a Ford 150 pickup when a Ford Tundra truck pulled onto the highway from Haney Road just before 11 p.m., said the Washington State Patrol.

