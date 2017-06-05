Kennewick Husky back in the a Dawg Housea to collect his diploma 54 years later
Mike Miller's Kennewick home is decorated with University of Washington memorabilia. He graduated in 1963 but went into the Army before the ceremony.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-cityherald.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kennewick Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Richland woman picked for NASA astronaut candid...
|Thu
|Elise R Gingerich
|1
|Key evidence still being tested in November mur...
|May '17
|lrmhelper
|1
|Cops license to commit murder on our citizens (Mar '15)
|May '17
|AmberAlert
|9
|Chris L. Murphy
|May '17
|AmberAlert
|1
|Snap it
|Apr '17
|Stan
|1
|Review: Santiago Sunset Estates (Jan '13)
|Mar '17
|Anonymous
|5
|How do I get a Hazmat CDL job at Handford in Ri...
|Mar '17
|mmcandrew01
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kennewick Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC