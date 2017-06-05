Kamiakin High School graduation 2017
Members of the Kennewick School Board lead the processional into Toyota Center at the start of Kamiakin's graduation ceremony Saturday afternoon. Aaryn Frewing, ASB president for Kamiakin High School, introduces the validictorian speakers at the opening of Kamiakin High School's 2017 graduation ceremony, held Saturday at Toyota Center.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-cityherald.com.
Add your comments below
Kennewick Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Key evidence still being tested in November mur...
|May 11
|lrmhelper
|1
|Cops license to commit murder on our citizens (Mar '15)
|May 10
|AmberAlert
|9
|Chris L. Murphy
|May 10
|AmberAlert
|1
|Snap it
|Apr '17
|Stan
|1
|Review: Santiago Sunset Estates (Jan '13)
|Mar '17
|Anonymous
|5
|How do I get a Hazmat CDL job at Handford in Ri...
|Mar '17
|mmcandrew01
|1
|KFUO program to examine religious-liberty case ...
|Mar '17
|believer
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kennewick Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC