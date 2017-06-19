Free breakfast, lunch offered to Tri-...

Free breakfast, lunch offered to Tri-City students

A free lunch, or even a free breakfast, is not out of reach for children in the Tri-Cities who may need an extra meal. Cheryl Wilson, a field supervisor with Richland's nutrition support, said the need in the area is big, and she often hears how the program helps struggling families with their food bills in the summer months.

