Five-dollar physicals offered at Trios June 10
The Trios Health annual sports physical clinic is scheduled for 8 to 11 a.m. June 10 at the Trios Care Center at Vista Field, 521 N. Young St., Kennewick. This year's event will also include physicals for local Boy Scout troop members.
