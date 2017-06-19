Fateful phone call left mother in disbelief
Kim Meline is suing the state and Western State Hospital for releasing her son Jonathan from involuntary commitment before he murdered his father in October, 2012. She describes her shock when she first received a phone call from the hospital that her son, who suffered from acute paranoid schizophrenia, was due to be released in January 2012.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bellingham Herald.
Add your comments below
Kennewick Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Key evidence still being tested in November mur...
|May '17
|lrmhelper
|1
|Cops license to commit murder on our citizens (Mar '15)
|May '17
|AmberAlert
|9
|Chris L. Murphy
|May '17
|AmberAlert
|1
|Snap it
|Apr '17
|Stan
|1
|Review: Santiago Sunset Estates (Jan '13)
|Mar '17
|Anonymous
|5
|How do I get a Hazmat CDL job at Handford in Ri...
|Mar '17
|mmcandrew01
|1
|KFUO program to examine religious-liberty case ...
|Mar '17
|believer
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kennewick Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC