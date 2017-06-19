Fateful phone call left mother in dis...

Fateful phone call left mother in disbelief

Kim Meline is suing the state and Western State Hospital for releasing her son Jonathan from involuntary commitment before he murdered his father in October, 2012. She describes her shock when she first received a phone call from the hospital that her son, who suffered from acute paranoid schizophrenia, was due to be released in January 2012.

