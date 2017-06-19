Early morning Tanglewood Apartment fire displaces multiple families

When first responders from the Pasco, Richland and Kennewick fire departments arrived there was a significant fire in the attic of three units on the third floor of the apartment structure. Over eight units were displaced from the fire, but officials were able to contain the fire by 9 a.m. According to Kennewick Fire Chief Mikal Barnett, "One civilian was transported to the hospital with none life threatening injuries, and about eight families were displaced by the fire."

