Early morning Tanglewood Apartment fi...

Early morning Tanglewood Apartment fire displaces multiple families

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: KAPP-TV Yakima

When first responders from the Pasco, Richland and Kennewick fire departments arrived there was a significant fire in the attic of three units on the third floor of the apartment structure. Over eight units were displaced from the fire, but officials were able to contain the fire by 9 a.m. According to Kennewick Fire Chief Mikal Barnett, "One civilian was transported to the hospital with none life threatening injuries, and about eight families were displaced by the fire."

Start the conversation, or Read more at KAPP-TV Yakima.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kennewick Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Key evidence still being tested in November mur... May '17 lrmhelper 1
Cops license to commit murder on our citizens (Mar '15) May '17 AmberAlert 9
Chris L. Murphy May '17 AmberAlert 1
Snap it Apr '17 Stan 1
Review: Santiago Sunset Estates (Jan '13) Mar '17 Anonymous 5
How do I get a Hazmat CDL job at Handford in Ri... Mar '17 mmcandrew01 1
News KFUO program to examine religious-liberty case ... Mar '17 believer 1
See all Kennewick Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kennewick Forum Now

Kennewick Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kennewick Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. U.S. Open
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. North Korea
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Iran
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Kennewick, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,432 • Total comments across all topics: 282,027,143

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC