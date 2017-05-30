Driver who tried to change clothes wh...

Driver who tried to change clothes while eluding cops is arrested

Read more: Tri-cityherald.com

A man who refused to pull over when stopped by cops, then tried to crawl into the back seat and change his clothes while his car was still moving was arrested Thursday morning on drug and other charges. The Kennewick Police Department reports on its Facebook page that detectives attempted to stop a vehicle at Fourth and Vancouver Street.

