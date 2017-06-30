Dramatic video shows shootout, wounde...

Dramatic video shows shootout, wounded officer in Maryland

Prosecutors have ruled that police were justified in shooting a man who opened fire while on a bus in Dundalk, MD on June 7. Blaine Robert Erb, 35, who is suspected of an armed robbery before boarding the bus, was killed in the shootout with police. The officer sustained non life-threatening injuries.

