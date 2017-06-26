Collision closes part of West Clearwater in Kennewick
Clearwater Avenue was closed about 9:15 a.m. Monday when two cars colliding between Leslie Road and South Utah Street, sending both drivers and three children to the hospital. No one was seriously hurt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-cityherald.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kennewick Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Key evidence still being tested in November mur...
|May '17
|lrmhelper
|1
|Cops license to commit murder on our citizens (Mar '15)
|May '17
|AmberAlert
|9
|Chris L. Murphy
|May '17
|AmberAlert
|1
|Snap it
|Apr '17
|Stan
|1
|Review: Santiago Sunset Estates (Jan '13)
|Mar '17
|Anonymous
|5
|How do I get a Hazmat CDL job at Handford in Ri...
|Mar '17
|mmcandrew01
|1
|KFUO program to examine religious-liberty case ...
|Mar '17
|believer
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kennewick Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC