Collision closes part of West Clearwa...

Collision closes part of West Clearwater in Kennewick

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Tri-cityherald.com

Clearwater Avenue was closed about 9:15 a.m. Monday when two cars colliding between Leslie Road and South Utah Street, sending both drivers and three children to the hospital. No one was seriously hurt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-cityherald.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kennewick Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Key evidence still being tested in November mur... May '17 lrmhelper 1
Cops license to commit murder on our citizens (Mar '15) May '17 AmberAlert 9
Chris L. Murphy May '17 AmberAlert 1
Snap it Apr '17 Stan 1
Review: Santiago Sunset Estates (Jan '13) Mar '17 Anonymous 5
How do I get a Hazmat CDL job at Handford in Ri... Mar '17 mmcandrew01 1
News KFUO program to examine religious-liberty case ... Mar '17 believer 1
See all Kennewick Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kennewick Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Warning for Benton County was issued at June 26 at 2:50PM PDT

Kennewick Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kennewick Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. U.S. Open
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
 

Kennewick, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,595 • Total comments across all topics: 282,057,444

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC