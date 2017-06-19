Colliding cars cause dramatic Kennewick Ave. rollover
A Kennewick woman escaped serious injury Friday morning when her car flipped on Kennewick Avenue as she tried to avoid someone who drove out in front of her. Kennewick police said the driver of a black Toyota sedan pulled out from Rainier Street in front of the Mazda heading east on Kennewick Avenue.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-cityherald.com.
Add your comments below
Kennewick Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Key evidence still being tested in November mur...
|May '17
|lrmhelper
|1
|Cops license to commit murder on our citizens (Mar '15)
|May '17
|AmberAlert
|9
|Chris L. Murphy
|May '17
|AmberAlert
|1
|Snap it
|Apr '17
|Stan
|1
|Review: Santiago Sunset Estates (Jan '13)
|Mar '17
|Anonymous
|5
|How do I get a Hazmat CDL job at Handford in Ri...
|Mar '17
|mmcandrew01
|1
|KFUO program to examine religious-liberty case ...
|Mar '17
|believer
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kennewick Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC