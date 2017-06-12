Christine Brown announces run for 4th Congressional District seat

Former Tri-Cities television manager and news anchor Christine Brown plans to run for Congress, she announced Tuesday on Facebook. She has scheduled appearances at the Columbia Park blue bridge boat launch in Kennewick at 12:15 p.m. and Millennium Plaza in Yakima at 5:15 p.m. Brown worked as a news anchor and reporter in the Tri-Cities and Yakima for 28 years before being promoted to KNDU/KNDO-TV general manager in June 2012.

