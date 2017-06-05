Business Beat: Wheatland Bank earns 'exceptional performance' rating - Sun, 11 Jun 2017 PST
Wheatland Bank has been given a 5-Star rating for the 41st consecutive quarter from BauerFinancial, a bank rating firm, earning Wheatland an "exceptional performance bank" designation. BauerFinancial looks at capital adequacy, profitability and asset quality, among other metrics, for determining star ratings.
