Blackwool clothing opens June 3 in Kennewick with block party, hip hop
Oscar Bautista, who owns the store with Ursula Montes, said the idea is to "bring the community all together and to show people that we're here to support anybody who wants to show their artistic side." The block party starts at 8 p.m. and will include music from DJ Sworth and performances by Karma, Nobi, Topp, Yel and Tino Cruze.
