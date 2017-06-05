Benton makes the call to unite Mid-Columbia 911 dispatch
A divided and skeptical Benton County Commission voted Tuesday to support an agreement to unite 911 dispatch operations with Franklin County and Pasco early next year. The commission voted 2-1 to endorse a transition plan and interlocal agreement that sets the stage to convert the Southeast Communications Center or SECOMM in Richland into a regional 911 dispatch operation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-cityherald.com.
Add your comments below
Kennewick Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Key evidence still being tested in November mur...
|May 11
|lrmhelper
|1
|Cops license to commit murder on our citizens (Mar '15)
|May 10
|AmberAlert
|9
|Chris L. Murphy
|May 10
|AmberAlert
|1
|Snap it
|Apr '17
|Stan
|1
|Review: Santiago Sunset Estates (Jan '13)
|Mar '17
|Anonymous
|5
|How do I get a Hazmat CDL job at Handford in Ri...
|Mar '17
|mmcandrew01
|1
|KFUO program to examine religious-liberty case ...
|Mar '17
|believer
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kennewick Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC