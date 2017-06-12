Afternoon wreck injures one on cable bridge
An Olympia woman was injured Tuesday afternoon when she rear ended another vehicle on the Kennewick side of the cable bridge. The Washington State Patrol said Heather Erhart, 44, of Olympia, was injured when her 2002 Ford Focus struck a 2017 Dodge Ram pickup that had slowed for traffic.
