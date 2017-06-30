$30 million class action claims Spokane overcharged out-of-city water ...

$30 million class action claims Spoka...

A $30 million class action filed Thursday claims the city of Spokane has for years overcharged thousands of water customers who live outside city limits. The city, meanwhile, maintains that its higher rates for out-of-city water consumption are not only legal but also common across the state.

