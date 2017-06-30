$30,000 given to proposed Vista Art Center theater
The Hanford contractor building the vitrification plant donated $30,000 to the Arts Center Task Force, which is working on raising $25 million through donations and grants for a theater and visual arts center. It would be built in the Vista Field area of Kennewick.
