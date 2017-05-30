WSU Extension Q&A: Can kids enter their Lego creations at the fair?

Q. My child loves to play and build with Legos, does 4-H have a project where Legos can be shown at the Benton Franklin Fair & Rodeo? Absolutely! The 4-H building at the fairgrounds in Kennewick houses different types of projects that are not your typical animal exhibits. Legos can be entered under two 4-H categories- Creative Arts as a Still Life project or 4-H in Action, where a 4-H member builds and presents an exhibit in front of a judge and gets feedback.

