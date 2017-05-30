WSU Extension Q&A: Can kids enter their Lego creations at the fair?
Q. My child loves to play and build with Legos, does 4-H have a project where Legos can be shown at the Benton Franklin Fair & Rodeo? Absolutely! The 4-H building at the fairgrounds in Kennewick houses different types of projects that are not your typical animal exhibits. Legos can be entered under two 4-H categories- Creative Arts as a Still Life project or 4-H in Action, where a 4-H member builds and presents an exhibit in front of a judge and gets feedback.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-cityherald.com.
Add your comments below
Kennewick Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Key evidence still being tested in November mur...
|May 11
|lrmhelper
|1
|Cops license to commit murder on our citizens (Mar '15)
|May 10
|AmberAlert
|9
|Chris L. Murphy
|May 10
|AmberAlert
|1
|Snap it
|Apr '17
|Stan
|1
|Review: Santiago Sunset Estates (Jan '13)
|Mar '17
|Anonymous
|5
|How do I get a Hazmat CDL job at Handford in Ri...
|Mar '17
|mmcandrew01
|1
|KFUO program to examine religious-liberty case ...
|Mar '17
|believer
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kennewick Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC