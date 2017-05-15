WSP: Driver inattention triggers coll...

WSP: Driver inattention triggers collision on Highway 397

Laramie S. Faunce, 27, of Pasco, was stopped on the right shoulder of Highway 397 near Yew Street at the city limits of Kennewick. She began a U-turn in a white 2012 Hyundai Sonata at 9 p.m. and apparently didn't see the car passing her, according to the Washington State Patrol.

