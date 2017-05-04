Ukrainian leaders visit Tri-Cities through Open World Program
Vasyl Shatruk, with Lviv Oblast Youth Center in Ukraine, talks about his visit to the Tri-Cities during a lunch break at Zip's restaurant in Richland. The group of five leaders are learning about non-governmental organizations, American family life and local culture.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-cityherald.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kennewick Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Snap it
|Apr 29
|Stan
|1
|Review: Santiago Sunset Estates (Jan '13)
|Mar '17
|Anonymous
|5
|How do I get a Hazmat CDL job at Handford in Ri...
|Mar '17
|mmcandrew01
|1
|KFUO program to examine religious-liberty case ...
|Mar '17
|believer
|1
|sanctuary citys
|Feb '17
|Khomeini c
|3
|Case of florist who denied service for gay wedd...
|Nov '16
|Baptistism by Proxy
|1
|Eat All About It: Barracuda Coffee grows; Share... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Filbert
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kennewick Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC